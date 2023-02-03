Patrick Mahomes Picks Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James for NBA GOAT

As LeBron James closes in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record, the debate is raging once again. Is he the GOAT? Or does Michael Jordan hold that title?

Patrick Mahomes weighed in Thursday. Well, kind of.

Mahomes joined First Things First on FS1, hosted by Nick Wright and Chris Broussard. Wright and Broussard have made their thoughts abundantly clear on the GOAT debate. Wright considers James the GOAT, while Broussard thinks Jordan is.

Naturally, they asked Mahomes his thoughts. After all, he grew up watching “documentaries on DVDs” of classic Jordan games, so he’s more than familiar with his game.

“I would say if I had one game, I would take Michael Jordan, or one series,” Mahomes said.

He wasn’t done, though.

“But I would say for a full, entire season, I’ve got to go with LeBron because he can do a little bit of everything,” Mahomes said.

The awards debate goes on when comparing Jordan to James. When he was with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, Jordan won six titles — never losing in the NBA Finals — while also winning five MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award in 1988 and a 10-time All-NBA first team selection. In addition to his 10 scoring titles, Jordan also led the league in steals three times and was selected to the NBA All-Defensive team nine times en route to 14 all-star games.

As for James, he has won four titles and four MVP awards during his 20-year career. A 19-time All-Star, James is a 13-time All-NBA first team nominee and a five-time NBA All-Defensive team selection. He also led the league in scoring in 2008 and led the league in assists in 2020.

Whether he’s the GOAT or not, James is still closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. He entered Thursday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers 89 points away from the milestone, and dropped 26 points to lead the Lakers past the Pacers 112-111. That puts him 63 points away as the Lakers get ready for a Saturday showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans.

As for the GOAT debate? Well, that will assuredly go on long after James breaks the scoring record.