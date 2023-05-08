Patrick Mahomes has been a busy man this weekend. After the NFL MVP made his appearance at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, he traveled down to South Florida to take in the Miami Grand Prix.

The star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs also got to meet some of top drivers in F1 while in Miami. He met Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, taking some quick photos on Sunday.

Verstappen won the event and Perez finished in second place. Below are the snapshots that Mahomes shared from his journey down to Miami.

Mahomes has certainly done some traveling this weekend. Before his trip to Miami, the two-time Super Bowl winner had some responsibilities in Louisville.

Mahomes gave the “Riders up!” call for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. He also attempted to give out some advice on horse betting, making a prediction that Disarm could be one of the long-shots to win the race.

In case you missed it, Mage was this year’s winner — so Mahomes’ pick didn’t quite pan out.

Still, it appeared that Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, enjoyed their time at the Kentucky Derby. Something tells us that, even if he lost a few bucks by not picking the winning horse, his bank account remains in pretty good shape.

F1 reporter redeems himself for Paolo Banchero, Patrick Mahomes mix-up last year

Last year, F1 reporter Martin Brundle had quite the blunder which involved Mahomes. Well, it actually didn’t, but Brundle mistook NBA rookie Paolo Banchero for the NFL MVP during last year’s Miami Grand Prix.

That wouldn’t be the case this year!

Sunday, Brundle got the opportunity redeem himself for last year’s mistake. The reporter ran into Banchero again and recognized the Orlando Magic star from the jump.

“I found Paolo Banchero! I found him last year, I just didn’t get the name right in the beginning,” Brundle said after finding Banchero.

“It’s been a hell of a year. And I’m honored that you know my name now, man,” Banchero responded. “It’s been a hell of year. And you’re great at what you do.”

Martin Brundle reunited with Paolo Banchero!



It went much better this time. pic.twitter.com/mazQWujpAQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 7, 2023

Water under the bridge. And Banchero paid Brundle a tremendous compliment, which the F1 reporter truly seemed to appreciate.

Banchero was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year after averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Magic. He put those numbers across 72 games during the season, missing 10 contests in his first year.

He helped the Magic to a 34-48 record during the 2022-23 season. While it’s still well below the .500 mark, Orlando hadn’t won 30 games since the 2019-20 season and was a vast improvement on a 22-60 campaign a year ago.