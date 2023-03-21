Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Kansas State Having March Madness Play Named After Him

Did you see the end of the Kansas State-Kentucky basketball game? Patrick Mahomes certainly approved.

It’s not every day that a key play in a college basketball game is named for a football superstar. But then again, Patrick Mahomes plays for the home state team and the quarterback is five weeks removed from leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Upstart K-State, with a 69-64 lead, needed to successfully inbound a pass with fewer than 30 seconds to go against the Kentucky bluebloods. Get that pass to a K-State player and Kentucky would have to foul. The main thing was to make sure Kentucky didn’t create a turnover.

K-State used a unique inbounds play. In fact, it looked more like an NFL skeleton drill. One player, the guy throwing the ball in bounds, lined up to the right of the basket. On the other side of the basket, three K-State players lined up in front of the baseline. Call them trips left. They started up court, then stopped, giving the in-bound guy three short to intermediate passing options. There were no vertical routes on this play.

It was like Patrick Mahomes was directing it all, outside on the grass.

Of course, reporters asked Tang about the play in post-game. K-State was celebrating earning a spot in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats were picked last in the league in the preseason poll. Now, they’re one of two Big 12 teams still partying in March Madness.

Have a look at this very cool play. Then come back for the explanation. Of course, Patrick Mahomes reacted.

Y’all know that coaches of all sports borrow plays. If one sees something cool, they install it. That’s what happened with K-State. The Wildcat coach was honest about it all.

“Yeah, well we stole it from somebody else,” Tang said in post-game. “We actually call it ‘Mahomes’ for Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs.”

However, Tang didn’t offer more of an explanation. “No because then the other team would know the next time we have to use it,” he said.

Patrick Mahomes saw a video clip of Tang’s press conference. What did he think of the play? He gave it three flexing emojis. So he’s triple impressed.

Now, we all know Patrick Mahomes is a Texan. He’s a proud and loud alum of Texas Tech. But he’s also a Big 12 guy, so this Red Raider says guns up for K-State. Plus, the Manhattan campus is only a two-hour drive from Kansas City.

Third-seeded Kansas State will meet seventh-seed Michigan State, Thursday, in the third round of March Madness. So watch for the Mahomes inbounds play.