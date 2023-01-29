Patrick Mahomes Received Advice from Tom Brady Ahead Chiefs vs. Bengals

Wouldn’t you love to eavesdrop on this conversation? Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady chatted this week about today’s AFC championship.

The 27-year-old superstar needed tips from the 45-year-old king of quarterbacks. So what did they really talk about? We’re not exactly sure. They’re 3-3 against each other. And here’s what Mahomes said in regards to the conversation.

“I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now,” said Mahomes, who is playing in his fifth straight AFC title game. “He gives me a lot of advice. Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT, man? Anytime anybody like that wants to give me advice, I’ll take it in.”

Note that Brady is back home in Florida. His season finished earlier this month when Tampa Bay lost to Dallas in the super wildcard playoff round. Brady still is deciding whether he’ll come back for another season. Plus, he’s a free agent.

Tom Brady also threw bouquets Patrick Mahomes’ way during the “Let’s Go” podcast this week. Brady was really impressed with Mahomes’ demanding to see the field again after spraining his right ankle against the Jaguars. Mahomes missed time in the first half after he suffered the sprained ankle. After X-rays showed no fractures, coaches allowed Mahomes to go back into the game. He was limited, but still led the Chiefs on a game-sealing, 75-yard scoring drive in the 27-20 win.

“He’s a tough guy and I told him this the other night,” Brady said. “That’s what champions are made of at the end of the day. I really respect Patrick for how he came out there in the second half and how pissed he was when he got taken out by coach Reid.”

Maybe Tom Brady Gave Patrick Mahomes an Ankle Hack to Come Back from Injury

So maybe Tom Brady gave Patrick Mahomes tips on how to come back quickly from an ankle sprain. Chiefs fans are most concerned about how well their quarterback can move around. Mahomes has an excellent arm. He could stand back in the pocket and pass the ball with no issue. However, the magic of his game is when he scrambles to find a better angle to throw from or look for a less congested rushing lane.

Mahomes didn’t miss any practices this week, although he didn’t work out at full speed. Reports out of Kansas City suggest that his ankle didn’t swell as much as first thought after Sunday’s game. In the final injury report before today’s game against the Bengals, the Chiefs listed Mahomes as a full participant.

“I thought I had a good day yesterday,” Mahomes said of his practices. “Obviously, there’s things you have to work through here and there. But overall, probably better than I expected, being able to go out there and throw the football around and get the reps in I needed to get in.”

Maybe Tom Brady could help Patrick Mahomes with his Joe Burrow problem. After all, the Bengals quarterback is the only one who is 3-0 against Mahomes. The Chiefs QB will need a healthy ankle to help him snap the losing streak.