Patrick Mahomes Responds To Cincinnati Mayor After Chiefs’ AFC Championship Win

The entire city of Cincinnati talked a lot of smack leading up to last night’s AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes responded. Mahomes doesn’t really say a lot in the press. He remains relatively lowkey for how exciting he is on the field. He still caught strays all week leading up to the game.

Of course, when your wife is Brittany Mahomes, you don’t have to talk a lot of smack online and in the media. She’s his most outspoken fan and isn’t ashamed of it. But, Patrick was able to speak for himself after the game on Sunday night.

The topic came up about “Burrowhead” and the other Patrick Mahomes slights the Bengals and their fans gave over the last week. The mayor of Cincy ordered Joe Burrow to take a paternity test to declare if he is Patrick’s dad.

Word for the wise, leave the memes to the anonymous Twitter accounts online. Don’t bring them into real life, Mr. Mayor. At any rate, Mahomes is the one who is laughing now.

“Yeah I mean you got ‘Burrowhead.’ I mean, they beat us last time, they were talking about we gotta play them. There was a lot of stuff. I mean, the mayor came at me, man. I understand he’s the mayor of Cincinnati so he has to think about something.

“You just gotta play the football game and then let your play do the talking.”

Patrick Mahomes Battles Ankle Pain

Even with an injured ankle, Mahomes was electric on the field. He was able to throw for 326 yards and two touchdowns while the run game never manifested. With some help from the defense in a big way, the Chiefs came away as conference champions.

Once again, we saw a massive game from Travis Kelce. He can be quiet all night and then right when you need him, it’s like he appears up the middle wide open as soon as the ball is snapped.

Even with the big yards and the defensive wins, such as two interceptions and a number of sacks, it came down to a field goal. It feels like this would come down to the arm of Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes. Instead, it was Harrison Butker who sealed the deal and put the Chiefs on top.