Patrick Mahomes Responds to NFL Coach Claim He Flopped on Game-Deciding Penalty

Last weekend’s AFC title game ended on controversial terms as a late hit flag against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put Kansas City in field goal range to end the game and send them to the Super Bowl. The foul in question was committed by Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai, who pushed Mahomes after the QB had already established himself out of bounds. A brutal call to end Cincinnati’s season, but the right one, according to the rule book.

However, some NFL fans are upset that, once again, a flag ultimately decided a massive playoff game. The question is no longer whether the call is valid, but whether it should have been called given the circumstances. Either way, Mahomes himself thought it was a dangerous play deserving of a penalty. After one coach accused him of flopping to get the flag, he explained this week that he landed the way he did because the foul put him in danger.

Mahomes defends penalty

“The most pain I had was stopping,” said Mahomes, who was dealing with an ankle injury during the game. “So once he pushed me, it would have been hard to put my foot in the ground and try to stop. So I rolled through it. You get over there with the heaters and the benches and people, that’s where a lot of times, people get hurt. I think that’s the reason why there’s a flag for getting pushed out of bounds like that late.”

A reasonable explanation from Mahomes. Since he was having trouble putting much weight on his ankle, stopping after running full speed would have been tough. He was also well out of bounds once the hit occurred, which warrants the penalty.

“I mean, I was pretty far out of bounds. It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit. So I rolled through it. The flag was thrown the right way, and that got us into field-goal range.”

And from there, KC ended it to book their trip to the Super Bowl.