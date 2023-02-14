Patrick Mahomes Reveals Chiefs Used Pokémon Inspired Play in Super Bowl vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs drew some inspiration from Pokémon during their 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII Sunday.

Kansas City appeared to attempt its “snow globe play” in the fourth quarter, a play they ran successfully in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, the play wasn’t executed and resulted in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball out of the end zone. Perhaps one reason it didn’t work out, was that it wasn’t exactly “snow globe play part two.”

Making an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday, Mahomes revealed the play had a Pokémon flare to it.

Amazing: The #Chiefs used “Pikachu Formation" – "Gotta Catch ‘Em All" trick play in the Super Bowl 🤣@PatrickMahomes shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.https://t.co/cOMib0iauX pic.twitter.com/OFWMe6Tc80 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2023

“So [offensive lineman Andrew] Wiley, who was the guy we were trying to get the ball to, is a big Pokémon collector,” Mahomes said. “And so it was a Pikachu formation and it was called ‘Gotta Catch Em All.’”

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Philadelphia’s defense did its homework in preparation for the play. Safety Marcus Epps had Wylie identified as the go-to man, forcing Mahomes to abort.

“We worked on that play for so long,” Mahomes said. “We try to disguise it with all that different stuff happening before the snap, then I saw 22 [Epps] point directly at the guy I was going to throw it to. I don’t know if I like my lineman matched up on the db. Man, it was the worst.”

Patrick Mahomes Visits Disneyland After Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII Victory

Mahomes, the now two-time Super Bowl MVP, spent his Monday at Disneyland. He arrived in Anaheim alongside his wife, Brittany, and their two kids, Sterling and Bronze.

Mahomes and his family led the parade down Main Street, U.S.A., with hundreds of Chiefs fans cheering them on. The Super Bowl celebration kicked off at 3:30 p.m. CT, a tradition that began in 1987 with then-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms.

Mahomes discussed his trip with Kimmel, saying it took his daughter some time to get comfortable.

“It took her a while to get comfortable,” Mahomes said. “And all of a sudden, she rode one ride and had a great time. And it was like she wanted to ride every ride in the place.”