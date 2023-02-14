Patrick Mahomes Reveals Halftime Rihanna Threat from Andy Reid

Andy Reid wasn’t messing around at halftime of Super Bowl LVII. With the Kansas City Chiefs trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 24-14 at the break, the head coach didn’t want any of his players watching Rihanna during the halftime show, according to Patrick Mahomes.

Joining Jimmy Kimmel Live! following a 38-35 victory in the Super Bowl, Mahomes revealed that Reid “threatened” players at halftime (although it wasn’t that serious).

“Coach Reid told us, he said if you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking cuz you’re not playing the rest of the game,” Mahomes said.

Story: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes revealed that Andy Reid threatened to bench any KC player who left the locker room to watch the Rihanna's halftime show 😲 pic.twitter.com/uiQ7GnGWex — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2023

Mahomes confessed that, even though he didn’t see Rihanna’s performance, he heard it was “great.”

Obviously, Reid’s message got across at halftime. The Chiefs overcame the 10-point deficit to defeat the Eagles in a thrilling game that came down to a game-winning field goal.

Fortunately, there are plenty of places to go back and watch the halftime show. So, Mahomes and other members of Kansas City’s roster can hit the rewind button and enjoy the performance, knowing they won the game.

Andy Reid Reveals Name of Hilarious Play-Call During Super Bowl LVII

Andy Reid might’ve had a stern warning for his players during Sunday’s halftime show, but he’s also got a fun side. I mean, he’s one of the most beloved coaches in the NFL for a reason.

Following the Super Bowl victory, Reid revealed the hilarious name of one of the team’s play-calls. The Chiefs scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney on a 3rd-and-3 early in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown tied the game at 27-27 while Harrison Butker’s extra point gave Kansas City a 1-point advantage. The name of the play?

“I’ll give you a name for it,” Reid said of the play. “It’s called Corn Dog. … There’s nothing better than a good corn dog with some mustard and ketchup.”

And all this time we thought Reid was only obsessed with cheeseburgers. Turns out, he’s a big fan of all the classic American fare. Especially when it helps win a Super Bowl!