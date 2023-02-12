Patrick Mahomes Reveals Thoughts on Chasing Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes has only been in the NFL for six years, but he’s already making his second Super Bowl appearance. Fresh off a second MVP honor, many consider the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback the best player in the league right now.

But there’s still a lot of work to be done if Mahomes wants to enter the G.O.A.T conversation. He understands that better than anyone.

During Super Bowl LVII media availability, Mahomes was asked about chasing Tom Brady — you know, the guy who won seven rings and appeared in 10 Super Bowls? He knows there’s a long way to go before he’s in the discussion.

“It’ll be tough. I mean, seven Super Bowl victories, 10 Super Bowls, there’s a reason that he’s so far ahead of everybody else,” Mahomes said, per Pro Football Talk. It’s hard to do, but I’ll do my best to chase it. I’ve got to start off with trying to win this one this week.”

Maybe, at some point, Mahomes enters the Brady discussion. It’s still too early for that conversation. Mahomes is only worried about one thing — beating the Eagles on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes Has Chance to End Interesting Drought

If Patrick Mahomes does leave Arizona with his second Super Bowl ring on Sunday, he’ll end an interesting drought that dates back to 1999. He’d be the first player in over two decades to win the NFL MVP award and lead his team to a Super Bowl victory.

Mahomes earned the league’s highest individual honor this year, the second MVP award of his NFL career. Now, he’ll look to add another Super Bowl ring to his list of accomplishments.

Several players have claimed the MVP award and reached the Super Bowl, but since 1999, nobody has won the big game. Here’s a look at the players who have come up one victory short:

Tom Brady (2007, 2017)

Peyton Manning (2009, 2013)

Matt Ryan (2016)

Cam Newton (2015)

Shaun Alexander (2005)

Rich Gannon (2002)

Kurt Warner (2001)

Will Mahomes add his name to that list? Or will he snap one of the NFL’s most puzzling droughts?