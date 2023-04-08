Patrick Mahomes Roasts Travis Kelce For First Pitch At Cleveland Guardians Game

Patrick Mahomes knows a thing or two about throwing a pitch. It runs through his blood. Maybe he should’ve relayed some tips to his teammate and friend Travis Kelce though.

At the Cleveland Guardians home opener on Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was chosen to throw out the first pitch. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as swimmingly as Kelce’s Saturday Night Live appearance.

Check out the video below, complete with Mahomes’ response, as he simply couldn’t contain his laughter.

The duo may share the same football acumen, but it’s evident why only one almost had a future in the sport.

Perhaps Kelce would be better suited on the other side of the mound instead. I could see the Chiefs tight end as a power-hitting first basemen or something. Even with the pitch clock, it would be a long day on the mound for him though, if he went that route.

Nevertheless, Travis Kelce could always get some lessons from Patrick Mahomes from now until his next first pitch. Hopefully he does, because redemption is needed after a moment like this.

Patrick Mahomes Jokes About Reason Why He Won’t Pay For Twitter Blue Check, Verification

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes isn’t letting fame and fortune change his frugality, and Elon Musk won’t break his code either.

Twitter is infamously taking away the blue checkmarks that signal your account is verified from people who don’t subscribe to the platform Twitter Blue. Of course, Twitter Blue comes at a price, and it’s one Mahomes isn’t going to pay.

First, he questioned when it was happening in the first place, seemingly counting down his final days with his beloved checkmark.

“When are they taking away our check? (two laughing-face emojis)” tweeted Mahomes.

In response, Mahomes’ teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling asked Mahomes to pay for the squad. However, Mahomes has a squad of his own to take care of at home, namely his wife and kids.

Now, paying for the blue checkmark isn’t exactly going to take food off their table. Nevertheless, it’s too much for Mahomes to think about.

“Can’t bro I got kids…” responded Mahomes.

Not only are kids one of life’s greatest joys, but also the perfect excuse for parents to get out of doing whatever they don’t want to do. Mahomes may be a young father, but he’s learning all the tricks of the trade all the same.

We don’t expect to see Patrick Mahomes with a blue checkmark too much longer, but his tweets will remain enjoyable for the foreseeable future.