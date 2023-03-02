Patrick Mahomes Says Rookie Year Matchup With Patriots Changed How He Prepares for Games

Whether he knows it or not, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has had a massive impact on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Now a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP, Mahomes recently credited Belichick and the Patriots for preparing him to handle exotic defensive fronts on the “New Heights” podcast. Mahomes recalled his first meeting against New England during his first year as starter and still remembers the look Belichick gave him.

“They [the Patriots] were doing this weird… 40 up front… they don’t really have a true nose guard,” Mahomes said, via Sports Illustrated. “They kind of have double splits, they have linebackers kind of playing defensive linemen some of that stuff. I remember being back there like I have no idea what to do to get these five guys blocked.

“… Thanks Coach Belichick because ever since then… if the blitz protection isn’t perfect and I don’t feel perfect going into the game with it, I don’t feel prepared.”

Netflix Announces All-Access Docu-series Focused on Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes, 27, will be the focus alongside the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota in the new Netflix docu-series “Quarterback.” The docu-series will premiere this summer.

NFL Films and Omaha Productions will aid in producing the series. In addition, Mahomes’ newly-formed 2PM Productions will help produce the series.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes, Cousins and Mariota each had unique seasons in 2022. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins, meanwhile, guided the Vikings to their first NFC North title since 2017. Mariota took over as starting quarterback for the Falcons for the first 13 games of the season. He was then benched for rookie Desmond Ridder and left the team to deal with a knee injury.