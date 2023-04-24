Patrick Mahomes Sends Message To Elon Musk After Losing His Blue Check, Gets Response

This past weekend, many high-profile Twitter users mourned as their beloved blue check marks were dashed away by new company owner Elon Musk. Only major corporate accounts or renowned individuals were able to keep the little blue or gold icon next to their account without having to pay, while most others have to fork over a certain rate per year to stay “verified.”

One prominent user whose account was de-verified over the weekend was that of reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The prominent NFL superstar was stripped of his blue check mark along with the masses and immediately took to the platform to complain about his lack of status. He tweeted:

@elonmusk let me get my blue check back! 🤣🤣🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 21, 2023

Mahomes clearly wasn’t too upset over the issue, judging by the laughing emojis. However, after raising the request, Twitter came through and gave him back that blue check, which made him happy:

A personal Thank You to Mr. Musk. After all, if Patrick Mahomes isn’t worth recognizing, then who is?

Mahomes’ teammates come to his defense

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill also called out new Twitter owner Elon Musk for what he considered a goof in not rewarding his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, a check mark.

Hill tweeted last Friday, shortly after the check marks began disappearing from a number of accounts, including Mahomes’: “You paid for bron but didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check.” Of course, Musk/Twitter allowed LeBron James to keep his check mark but not Mahomes, which Hill saw as unfair since he believes the KC QB is the best in the league.

Recently, another Mahomes’ teammate, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, asked him to pay for the squad to have Twitter Blue. However, Mahomes has a squad of his own to take care of at home, namely his wife and kids.

Now, paying for the blue checkmark isn’t exactly going to take food off their table. Nevertheless, it’s too much for Mahomes to think about.

Can’t bro i got kids… https://t.co/dP0DlmVaDl — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 31, 2023

“Can’t bro I got kids…” responded Mahomes. What a joker. Except now, Mahomes has the best of both worlds. After griping to Elon Musk for not having verification, he was promptly rewarded it. He doesn’t even need to get the check by paying for verification on his own. Instead, he can make sure he’s taking care of his family while maintaining his social media image. As for his teammates, well, they’re just out of luck.