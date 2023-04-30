Patrick Mahomes sends message to Shaquil Barrett after death of Buccaneers LB’s daughter

Amid the tragic news that Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter died on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes reached out with a kind message. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to Twitter to respond to the unfortunate news. Barrett’s daughter Arrayah drowned in the family’s swimming pool earlier Sunday morning.

The NFL world has been reaching out to Barrett and his family. During a time like this, there isn’t much anyone can say. However, the kind words and positive messages have been pouring in as family, friends, and others find out about the news.

Patrick Mahomes kept it simple, but impactful with his message to Shaquil Barrett and his family.

“Prayers to the entire Barrett family,” the QB tweeted.

Police in the Tampa Bay area responded to a call about a child who had fallen into a pool Sunday morning. After first responders arrived at the scene, they transported young Arrayah to a nearby hospital. There were life-saving measures taken, however, the 2-year-old died at the hospital.

There is an ongoing investigation into the matter as is standard. The event is believed to be purely accidental.

Patrick Mahomes was not the only one to reach out with kind words. The entire NFL world seemed to respond in kind following the tragic news.

Patrick Mahomes joins NFL world in sending condolences to Barrett family

The news broke on Sunday evening. With a message on Twitter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared a statement about the Barrett family’s loss. Just a totally unfortunate turn of events.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Following the release, other teams started to send messages of support to he Barrett family.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Barrett family,” the Seattle Seahawks said.

“Sending our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences to the Barrett family,” the San Francisco 49ers tweeted.

Barrett, 30, has been in the league since 2014. He played for the Broncos from 2014-2018. Since 2019 he has played for Tampa Bay.