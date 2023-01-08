Patrick Mahomes Sets Another NFL Record as Chiefs Roll Past Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) quarterback Patrick Mahomes has set yet another NFL record in just his sixth season in the league.

Mahomes, 27, threw for 202 yards and picked up 29 on the ground in the 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders (6-11) in Week 18 Saturday. With 5,614 total yards on the season, Mahomes surpassed the record set by Drew Brees for most in a single season. Brees accumulated 5,562 yards in 2011 with the New Orleans Saints.

Mahomes wrapped up his 2022 regular season campaign as arguably the MVP frontrunner. Mahomes, who won the award in 2018, threw for a career-high 5,250 yards with 45 total touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 67% passing. In addition, the Chiefs hold the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.

“We go out there and we try to get the best out every single day, but the coaches let us have fun. That’s what keeps us going,” Mahomes said after the game, via NFL.com. “We built this culture of, ‘Let’s go out there and practice, have a great time doing it, enjoy it, have fun, but same time, let’s be great.’ That stuff was here before I even got here, and I’m just glad I’m in this organization and get to do it every single day.”

Patrick Mahomes Speaks on Damar Hamlin

Mahomes and the Chiefs took the field just five days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old has received support from the NFL community, including Mahomes.

Speaking following the victory, Mahomes said the week had been “tough” for the team amid Hamlin’s hospitalization.

“It was definitely weird,” Mahomes said of returning to the field, via the Associated Press. “It’s a game that you love, you play your entire life… But, obviously, with the situation that happened Monday night with Damar, you still have that in the back of your mind. You want to be there for him, and there is so much stuff bigger than football.”