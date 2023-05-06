Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got the Kentucky Derby started on Saturday. The reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion had the honor of calling out “Riders up!” to begin the race.

With that, one of the most anticipated events in sports got underway as the horses were off to the races. You can view the moment below.

The appearance at the Kentucky Derby was just the latest big event that Mahomes attended this week. He and his wife, Brittany, were also at the Met Gala earlier this week in New York.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 14-3 regular season record in 2022. He threw for a career-best 5,250 yards with 41 touchdown passes and just 12 interceptions. The quarterback also totaled 358 yards on the ground with four additional trips to the end zone.

Even better than Mahomes’ regular season numbers was his playoff efficiency. He piled up 703 yards through the air with seven touchdowns and no picks. His mistake-free play helped lead the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory in four seasons.

Mahomes also made a prediction on the winner of the Kentucky Derby winner prior to the start of the race. He is riding with Disarm — at 25-1 odds on Saturday — to cross the finish line first at Churchill Downs.

See below for the full 2023 Kentucky Derby odds.

Kentucky Derby betting odds

Forte, the 3-1 odds-on favorite to win the 149th Kentucky Derby, has been scratched from the race. The announcement came on Saturday morning, hours before the race.

Four other horses, Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar were also scratched from the race. The Derby field is now down to 18. Forte’s scratch leaves No. 5 Tapit Trace (5-1) and No. 14 Angel of Empire (8-1) as the two horses with the best odds to take the first jewel of the Triple Crown.

Additionally, two horses died at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Freezing Point was euthanized to bring the death toll to seven across the past week.

Betting odds: