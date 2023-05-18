Patrick Mahomes knows exactly where he’d like to see the Arizona Coyotes relocate should the state lose the longtime NHL team.

One day after the city of Tempe rejected the Coyotes proposal of a $2.1 billion entertainment district which would have included a new arena, Mahomes took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Kansas City Coyotes, anybody?

KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 17, 2023

“KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter,” Mahomes tweeted.

The Coyotes, coming off a season in which they played their home games inside the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, sought to build a 16,000-seat arena and an entertainment district on city-owned land at Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive, at the west end of Tempe Town Lake, per ESPN.

At least $1.9 billion of the estimated $2.1 billion cost would have been privately funded, and would have included two hotels, a 3,500-person theater and up to 1,995 residential units. All for naught in the end, leaving the Coyotes’ future in the desert in doubt.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman expressed his disappointment with the vote in a statement.

“The NHL is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referenda regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe. We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward,” Bettman said.

Josh Allen explains why Patrick Mahomes is the No. 1 QB in AFC right now

While Mahomes is keeping a close eye on the situation unfolding in Arizona, his overall focus remains on the 2023 NFL season. The reigning league MVP will be looking for the third Super Bowl title of his seven-year career. Kansas City, however, will have plenty of teams looking to knock them off in the AFC.

The Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, remain one of the favorites alongside the Chiefs. In the eyes of many, Allen is in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL, with Mahomes and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals often mentioned in the conversation.

Speaking recently with Kyle Brandt of NFL Network, Allen evaluated the AFC quarterback tier list the analyst came up with. On it, Mahomes is alone in Tier 1, while Allen and Burrow make up Tier 2. Allen agreed with Brandt’s assessment before revealing what it would take to surpass Mahomes.

“Until me or [Burrow] or anybody else can win a Super Bowl, I think Pat’s kind of the clear No. 1 right now,” Allen said. “He’s been playing at such a high level for so long and he’s got the rings to prove it.”