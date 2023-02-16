Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Parade Video is Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win with a parade on Wednesday, and Patrick Mahomes stole the show with his vibes. A visibly inebriated Mahomes was filmed in multiple hilarious moments during the parade by fans, often holding a beverage in one hand and a trophy in another.

In one great clip, Mahomes was dancing with a beer and his Super Bowl MVP trophy in his hands. He completed his outfit with a wrestling championship belt around his waist and a pair of goggles around his head. The total ensemble was perfect when combined with his overall mood — without a care in the world.

Mahomes is lit 😂 pic.twitter.com/bSfljAe2K8 — BBQ Dom (@RealBBQDom) February 15, 2023

Patrick Mahomes shines during championship parade

If there was ever a quarterback who was happier for the NFL season ending, it was Mahomes this week. Mahomes played through the Super Bowl with a high ankle sprain that clearly hobbled him on the field. Despite the pain, he completed 21-of-27 passes for three touchdowns in the win. He even added 44 yards on the ground with his ankle injury, gutting out an incredible performance.

Mahomes now has two Super Bowl wins, Super Bowl MVP and regular season MVP awards at just 27 years old. Additionally, he was won 12 games for five-straight years with the Chiefs. The short list of players to achieve multiple regular season and Super Bowl MVP awards is an incredible one — as he now joins Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning.

Even better, the party bus wasn’t the only place Mahomes was filmed doing the absolute most during his celebration. At one point, Mahomes was walking around the parade path to take selfies with fans — and a bathroom break. Incredibly, Mahomes posed with the Lombardi Trophy for a fan’s photo at one point and then handed the trophy to the fan like he forgot where he originally got it from.

Without skipping a beat, Mahomes left the most coveted prize in the NFL in the hands of a stranger as he continued the party. The trophy must be easier to give away when you expect to win plenty more, apparently.