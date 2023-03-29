Patrick Mahomes Gives Harsh Reaction To NFL Thursday Night Football change

Rule changes are coming to the NFL and the most important one involves player safety. No, the quarterback will not be protected in a different way. Instead, the league has decided to double the amount of Thursday Night Football games teams can play in.

The NFL announced teams will now be able to play twice on Thursday Night Football. Previously, the rule was just once with Thanksgiving being the exception. Players are concerned with the move due to playing on short weeks. There is not as much time to recover before going to battle again.

Well, Patrick Mahomes gave his reaction to the news. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is not too thrilled, keeping his tweet simple. An emoji putting their palm into their face was all Mahomes needed to voice his displeasure.

Mahomes has actually played well on Thursday Night Football throughout his career. In five games, he has thrown for 1,175 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. From a team perspective, Kansas City is 4-1.

So what’s there to be mad about?

The Chiefs are one of the most marketable teams at the moment, having two Super Bowl championships since Mahomes took over as the starter. If the NFL/Amazon has the opportunity to put the quarterback in prime time more often, you would have to think they will seize the opportunity.

Mahomes not only has to worry about his safety but his teammates who take a bigger beating on a weekly basis. Playing on Sunday and turning around to play another NFL game four days later is no easy task. Doing it once a year is bearable. Twice might be asking too much.

Patrick Mahomes, NFL Player Could Play Multiple Thursday Night Games

A lot of controversy surrounded Thursday Night Football recently. Not every game was truly entertaining this past season — the first in which Amazon was the lone broadcaster. A ton of money was shelled out to the NFL and the production — only for the product on the field to be below league standards.

Being able to flex intriguing games was another thought surrounding the prime-time window. However, that has been put on pause for now. What we do know is the NFL could place more interesting teams on Thursday night multiple times a season. And as we can tell from Mahomes’ reaction alone, players around the league are not going to be too happy with the decision.