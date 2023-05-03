Patrick Mahomes to give ‘Riders Up’ command at Kentucky Derby this weekend

Life is pretty sweet when you’re a Super Bowl champion. And Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is enjoying the splendor at the Kentucky Derby this weekend.

Days after attending the Met Gala with his wife, Brittany, Mahomes will be at Churchill Downs to fulfill a key honorary role ahead of the Derby. He’ll make the pre-race “Riders up” call from the gates.

And he joins a growing list of celebrities to have taken on the duties.

Starting in 2012, Churchill Downs reserved the duty normally reserved for the paddock judge for celebrities and dignitaries. So far, it’s been mostly stars of the sports world.

Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari was the first big name to give the honorary call more than a decade ago. Last year, it was rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow making the call. Laila Ali, Julius Erving, Jeff Bridges and Sean Peyton are among the others to have called “Riders Up” at the Derby. After Saturday, Mahomes will join the list as the first Super Bowl-winning quarterback to have made the famous pre-race proclamation.

Along with his pre-race role, Mahomes will also attend the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala.

The Kentucky Derby broadcast begins on 6 p.m. EST. Post time is expected to be around 6:57 p.m. and the race will be broadcast on NBC.

More on the “Riders Up” call at the Kentucky Derby

According to some note from the Kentucky Derby about the call, they explain the purpose and history of it.

The “Riders Up” call “typically occurs across from Stall 1 in the Saddling Paddock around 19 minutes in advance of the start of the Kentucky Derby and is broadcast live on NBC. After the command, jockeys receive a leg up on their mounts and immediately turn right to the Paddock Runway, which leads to the racetrack,” the note reads.

Mahomes will have to live up to another NFL quarterback, though. Former Louisville quarterback and NFL rookie of the year Teddy Bridgewater called “Riders Up” in 2015.

That year, Bridgewater said “Ladies and Gentlemen, the city of Louisville, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and sports fans from around the world have been waiting for this moment … Riders Up!”

While Mahomes doesn’t have the Louisville ties, he’s certainly got the charisma and presence to give a solid call. And if any Kansas City-area breeders are clever, they might consider naming a thoroughbred after the legendary quarterback.