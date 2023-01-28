Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Goes Viral For Hilarious X-Ray of Chiefs QB’s Ankle

Kansas City Chiefs fans held their breath last week while star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to leave the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury.

It’s clear now that Mahomes is going to play after participating in practice this week. With that being said, Mahomes’ trainer Bobby Stroupe reiterated those reports with a medical meme to prove that the Chiefs star has the dog in him. Or at least that’s what the X-ray shows.

Check out the hilarious photoshopped X-ray below:

We are releasing an updated X-ray of the ankle. pic.twitter.com/qmprxImONy — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) January 27, 2023

Even though the Mahomes-esque dog was the center of attention in the post, the trainer made sure to clarify that this was an x-ray of someone’s left ankle. Mahomes’ injury is to his right.

The injury occurred in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Jaguars. He was visibly frustrated before being taken back to the locker room. It was later revealed he went back to have an initial X-ray taken that would eventually come back negative. He didn’t return during the first half but started the second — albeit with a heavily taped ankle. He’d finish the game for Kansas City with 22 completions for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

A Healthy Mahomes Could Secure Another Super Bowl Run

How well his ankle holds up Sunday evening against the Cincinnati Bengals remains to be seen, but all signs are pointing toward him being able to play his normal brand of football. If Mahomes can lead his team to victory, he’ll have led his team to its third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. They’re hoping to turn that into the Chiefs’ second title in as many years.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Bengals is set for 6:30 p.m. ET live from Arrowhead Stadium with CBS will carry the national broadcast for the AFC Championship. Kansas City will enter Sunday as 1.5-point favorites over Cincinnati.