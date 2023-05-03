Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to take on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in next ‘The Match’

Call it champions versus champions. Capital One’s The Match is set for next month and it’ll feature Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce against Golden State’s Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The made-for-TV event is set for June 29 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Because it’s a TV spectacle, the four stars only will compete over 12 holes, not 18. TNT will broadcast the event.

Mahomes paired with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen a year ago in The Match. But the duo lost to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, Curry got his taste in November, 2020, when he and Peyton Manning failed to handle Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson.

It’ll be the first time playing for Kelce and Thompson.

The Super Bowl Champs vs. The Splash Brothers. 🔥



Mahomes and Kelce will take on Steph and Klay in a 12-hole duel on June 29th in the next edition of The Match.



Full details: https://t.co/qbOC0YXxS5 pic.twitter.com/N2B4N4JNRE — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 3, 2023

This will be the eighth The Match. It started in 2018, when Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods went head-to-head, with golf titans battling for a day of supremacy. Although it took extra holes, Mickelson beat Woods that day at Shadow Creek in Vegas. Woods has played in three of the first seven events. He also teamed with Peyton Manning in 2020 to get his revenge on Mickelson and his partner, Tom Brady. That match took place in Florida.

Next month’s The Match is only the second time that it won’t feature at least one pro golfer. And it’s also the first time that the event will have NFL stars battling NBA legends on the links.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are still in the NBA playoffs. They should be clear by the end of June to meet Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in The Match. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Mahomes and Kelce helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in February. Meanwhile, Curry and Thompson were part of the Warrior’s NBA championship a year ago. Golden State still is in the NBA playoffs. They’re playing the Lakers in this round. So by The Match, Curry and Thompson could be in line for another ring.

This will be the third time The Match comes to the Wynn Golf Club. It served as the site for the Rodgers-Brady victory last summer. And Brooks Koepka beat Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 3 at the course in November, 2021.