Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reveals Husband’s Lucky Game Day Underwear Tradition

As Patrick Mahomes gets ready to play for a second Super Bowl championship, wife Brittany is making sure he has his lucky underwear. No, this isn’t a story about a little league baseball player with his name embroidered on his whitey tighties, but about an NFL quarterback.

When you’re married to your high school sweetheart, your spouse knows everything about you. That means they can embarrass you way easier than most people. Over the years, families pick up traditions. Well, the Mahomes family has a big one.

Before Patrick Mahomes lines up, his wife makes sure he has what he needs – his lucky underwear.

These aren’t just any underwear, either. According to Brittany, they are red Lululemon underwear. Because, of course, they are. I’m sure that Patrick is happy that his wife has let everyone know what he’s wearing under his uniform.

“I bought Patrick lucky game day underwear – red underwear from Lululemon – and he’s worn them every game day,” Brittany said, via NYPost.

No matter what, you know that Brittany is going to have Patrick’s back. Through all the social media trolls and other distractions, they’ve been consistent.

Will Lucky Underwear Help Patrick Mahomes?

This is the Super Bowl, so I’m sure that Patrick Mahomes has his Lululemons on. This has been quite a postseason run with Mahomes injuring his ankle and still producing at a high level. However, the Philadelphia Eagles are a different beast.

Jalen Hurts could be the biggest test for this Chiefs defense this season. So, I’m sure that Mahomes is going to have to do some wizardry as usual to win this game. Coming off his second MVP award, the quarterback is hoping to win his second Super Bowl to go along with it.

If he does win tonight, then Patrick Mahomes will be the first regular-season MVP since 1999 to win the Super Bowl. No pressure, Patrick. I’m just ready for this game to kick off!