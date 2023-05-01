The Baltimore Ravens declined the fifth-year option for linebacker Patrick Queen and his contract, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Queen, a former LSU star, enters a contract year in 2023 and it’s basically a prove-it year for the defender. The Ravens’ highlight in the offseason in terms of contracts was the mega-deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

If Queen wants to be back in Baltimore, or get a big deal elsewhere, he’ll need a big 2023 season.

Queen played and started in all 17 games last season and finished with 117 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks (career high), two interceptions, six pass deflections, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Queen was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. He won a national title with the Tigers and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team during his first year in the NFL.

As a member of the Class of 2017, Queen was a four-star recruit out of Livonia (La.) High, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He was the No. 13 overall prospect in the state, the No. 33 linebacker in the class and the No. 320 overall prospect in the class.

Lamar Jackson signs new deal with Baltimore Ravens

Jackson was the big news on the offseason front for the Ravens. After months of negotiations, the two sides finally came together.

The two sides have been pretty far apart on contract negotiations since last summer. Jackson’s potential contract extension was discussed at length before the start of the 2022 season and a deal still hadn’t been reached when the year kicked off.

It appeared that Jackson and the Ravens reached a stalemate, so it made sense when the quarterback announced that he requested a trade to another team.

Prior to his request, the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback. That allowed other teams to speak with Jackson, yet Baltimore would have an opportunity to match any offer sheet from another organization.

Things remained awfully quiet on that front, though, despite Jackson’s MVP status. Now, none of it matters as the Ravens have secured their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Perhaps Queen will really show out at this point.