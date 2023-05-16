Lawrence Guy, a defensive end for the New England Patriots, and his wife Andrea were in the NICU at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Miami on Mother’s Day. There, she was giving birth to the couple’s fourth child.

The couple decided to give flowers as a gift to 75 mothers who were also in NICU at the hospital on Mother’s Day. You can check out the kind gesture, here:

Just a few days after welcoming their fourth child, Lawrence Guy @thatLGUY and his wife Andrea gifted 75 underprivileged moms who were also in the NICU @JDCHospital in Miami with flowers 💐 for Mother’s Day 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/VC4axGleXB — NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 16, 2023

Lawrence Guy is an NFL veteran at this point, who has played for five different teams since 2011 when he came into the league as a seventh-round pick. He’s been in New England since 2017, where he helped win a Super Bowl and has been a key veteran player for the team.

Guy is known for his charity work. In 2022, he was the Patriots’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee. He also runs the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation with his wife.

The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation is a nonprofit. Its goal is to provide opportunities and resources to families in financial need. That includes operating four major events annually. The first is a backpack giveaway. The second is a baby shower giveaway, which provides more than $80,000 worth of supplies to mothers.

The foundation also gives away Thanksgiving meals to 200 families. Finally, they partner with Dick’s Sporting Goods to host a holiday shopping spree for underprivileged children.

ESPN broadcaster Karl Ravech was criticized for his insensitive Mother’s Day question

On Mother’s Day, the Boston Red Sox played the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball. There, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was given a mic so he could be interviewed during the game.

During that interview, ESPN broadcaster Karl Ravech asked Casas about his mother and what Mother’s Day meant to him. That’s a relatively normal question, except that Casas’ mother passed away when he was a child and Ravech clearly knew that, framing the question around her death.

Holy shit what an insane question pic.twitter.com/1UbFCENB4S — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 15, 2023

“I know your mom passed away when you were young. What does Mother’s Day mean to you and your brother,” Ravech asked.

Casas does his best to answer the question given the circumstances but it’s an incredibly awkward interaction overall.

If anything could make it worse, it’s that Triston Casas doesn’t like answering questions about his mother to begin with. As Jared Carrabis explained on the Baseball is Dead podcast, when Casas was called up it was made clear to Boston media that questions about his mother were off-limits. Apparently, Ravech didn’t get that message.