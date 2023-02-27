Patriots Defensive Captain Responds to Noise Surrounding Mac Jones

There’s been quite a bit of noise surrounding New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Rumors indicate that maybe he’s rubbing some guys the “wrong way” in the locker room, potentially causing some issues among teammates.

Teammate and defensive captain Devin McCourty dismissed those ideas on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, though. When asked about Jones’ situation, he had nothing but praise for the quarterback.

“I’m excited for Mac, I think sky’s the limit. I think he’s the future of New England,” McCourty said. “Any doubts, I think you’re wrong. He’s in that building right now, doing different things — meeting with guys, talking with guys. That’s what he wants.”

"Sources say Mac Jones rubbing people the wrong way"@devinmccourty says… pic.twitter.com/LV4rNdFjik — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 27, 2023

When he was asked specifically about Jones “rubbing people the wrong way,” McCourty suggested that part of that is just the nature of the NFL. Not everyone will get along every single day.

“He wants to win, that’s what it’s all about,” McCourty said. “He comes from a winning pedigree at Alabama. But I think some of the rumbling that comes out … did he run somebody the wrong way in a meeting? Probably, before. Have people left meetings and said, ‘Dev’s an A-hole today?’ Yeah!”

McCourty continued to say that Jones isn’t afraid to speak what he thinks, which is important for a team leader.

As confident as McCourty is that Jones will be the future of New England’s offense, there’s some doubt. Recent reports indicate there’s a chance the Patriots deal the quarterback this offseason.

Patriots Reportedly Open to Dealing Mac Jones

Devin McCourty might’ve tried to hush the rumors about Mac Jones’ future, earlier in February, reports indicated that the Patriots were open to dealing the quarterback.

A report from Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer claimed that the organization doesn’t believe there’s a huge “gap” between Jones and quarterback Bailey Zappe. So, the team could be willing to usher in another young gunslinger if it makes a move on Jones.

Additionally, head coach Bill Belichick didn’t appreciate how Jones handled his role last year. And that might be the bigger issue as it relates to the quarterback’s future in New England.

Over the last two seasons, Jones has posted a 16-15 record as the Patriots’ starter. He’s thrown 36 touchdown passes with 24 interceptions.