Patriots draft pick attempts to explain his viral reaction to being selected by New England

Typically, players will sport a big smile, cry tears of joy, hug family members or show some sort of emotion after hearing their name called during the NFL Draft. But that’s not how Keion White, a new member of the New England Patriots, rolls. He’s pretty mild-mannered — even during the biggest moment of his life.

White’s reaction (or lack thereof) went viral after his name was called in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was taken by the Patriots with the 46th overall pick.

Keion White is drafted by the Patriots and looks absolutely ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/2FK7ItvJcO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2023

The former Georgia Tech edge rusher explained his interesting reaction on Friday night.

“I don’t know if y’all seen on TV, but I’m a pretty chill person,” White said per CBS. “So I’m not very like explosive in excitement in any form. So I’ve just kind of been taking it in and I haven’t even talked to my family, to be honest. I’ve just kind of taken it all in and handled it myself for sure.”

Although he didn’t show it, White did say he was surprised he was selected by New England.

“I didn’t have any contact with the Patriots. So it was a surprise to me,” White said. “I feel like our personalities mix well, though. So I feel like it’s a really good fit.”

Will Keion White fit in well with Bill Belichick?

Based on White’s emotionless response to getting selected in the second round on Friday, you might jump to the conclusion that he’s the type of player Bill Belichick wants in New England. The head coach doesn’t show much expression, either.

White said he’s looking forward to getting to work with his new team.

“I’m a very big business person. So I’m not too big on the glitz and glamour of football,” White said. “I want to work. I want to win. And I feel like that’s what the Patriots offer. And I feel like that’s where we meet in the middle there.”

White produced at a high level during his final season at Georgia Tech. He recorded 7.5 sacks, 54 tackles and 14.0 tackles for loss during his senior season with the Yellow Jackets. He spent three years at Old Dominion before transferring to Georgia Tech after the 2020 season.

After Georgia Tech’s pro day, White said his draft status didn’t matter.

“For me, I feel like at this point, I’m playing with house money,” White said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “First round, second round, third round, I don’t care. Just to have the opportunity because I was so close to not playing college football is big for me. So wherever I get drafted, I’m not going to be one of those guys who’s disappointed because I fell or because I didn’t get drafted where everybody else thought I was.”