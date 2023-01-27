Patriots Internal Strife Magnified by Details of Fights Between Mac Jones, Coaches

New England Patriot fans thought Mac Jones only had issues with Patriots playcaller Matt Patricia. Turns out, there also was turmoil with the QB and his quarterbacks coach.

This was all reported Thursday by the Boston Herald as it took a broader look at what happened with the Patriots offense as it tried to redefine its scheme before the season. It’s got the NFL world all abuzz. The story included all sorts of details about the relationship Mac Jones had with Joe Judge, the Patriots quarterback coach.

“Mac didn’t like him,” a source told the Herald in regards to Jones and Judge. “At all.”

Another source told the newspaper: “[Judge] would speak extra loudly in meetings, trying to project like he was the guy. And I think that kind of rubbed people the wrong way.”

The Patriots, who finished 8-9, missed the playoffs. The offense struggled, averaging only 18.1 points per game. Mac Jones, playing in three fewer games than last season because of a high ankle sprain, saw his quarterback rating drop from 92.5 to 84.8. And despite not seeing as much action, Jones interceptions were almost the same as his rookie year. This year he threw 11. In 2021, he had 13. Before the season, Bill Belichick predicted his young quarterback would take a signficant step forward. But it’s almost like he regressed.

Belichick needed to retool his offense a year ago when the Raiders hired coordinator Josh McDaniel as its head coach. He kept Patricia, his one-time defensive coordinator, as the offensive line coach and play caller. Belichick then rehired Judge after the New York Giants fired him as its head coach.

Mac Jones’ emotions in regards to Patricia were on display in early December. That’s when cameras spotted Jones screaming profanities at the play caller as Buffalo beat the Patriots.

Jones addressed the comments in a post-game availability. He told reporters;

“Obviously just kinda letting my emotions get to me, but we’re kinda playing from behind and what I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I’ve got to execute that part better. But it’s the short game that we kept going to, which was working, but I felt like we needed chunk plays. I shouted that out to kinda get everyone going and that’s emotional, that’s football. I’m passionate about this game.

“Obviously you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you,” Mac Jones said. “But I think that’s pretty much it. It wasn’t directed at anybody, just emotion coming out and we kinda needed a spark.”

It all made for a toxic mess. But Belichick announced Thursday that he’s bringing back Bill O’Brien as his new offensive coordinator. So there will be changes.