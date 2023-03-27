Patriots Legend Willie McGinest Facing Lawsuit Over Restaurant Attack

Former New England Patriots star Willie McGinest faces a major lawsuit for attacking a fellow customer in a Los Angeles restaurant in December. The incident allegedly started over a comment regarding USC football — McGinest’s alma mater.

Per TMZ Sports, Blake Adams filed a lawsuit in L.A. county in March. According to the suit, the incident unfolded at Delilah, an establishment in West Hollywood. Adams noticed McGinest and asked him about USC’s loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah.

McGinest then allegedly became very confrontational after the interaction.

“Why the f*** are you talking to me,” McGinest allegedly said per the suit. It then states that the former Patriots star walked away before reappearing and punching Adams.

“McGinest suddenly, unprovoked and without reason punched [Adams] in the face,” the suit says per TMZ Sports. Adams also claims that multiple others jumped in during the assault and that McGinest struck him with a glass bottle multiple times.

Adams is suing McGinest for unspecified damages. He is also suing Delilah saying the establishment is a “playground for celebrities and professional athletes to do whatever they want with no consequence or repercussion.”

He says he suffered serious and permanent injuries as a result of McGinest’s actions that night.

Police arrested McGinest over the incident that occurred in December. He has been charged with two felonies. His arraignment for the alleged incident is set for April.

Willie McGinest Issues Apology Over Restaurant Attack

Shortly after the incident in Los Angeles, Willie McGinest issued an apology for his actions.

“To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor,” McGinest said in a statement. “Please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.”

McGinest worked for NFL Network as an analyst during the time of the incident. The network suspended the ex-linebacker following the alleged attack.

McGinest spent 15 seasons in the NFL after a stellar college career at USC. Most of his time in the league came with the New England Patriots, suiting up for the team from 1994-2005. He closed out his career with the Cleveland Browns (2006-08).

The linebacker won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and earned two Pro Bowl trips. He’s also a member of the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

In his professional career, McGinest racked up 582 tackles and 86 sacks. He was also responsible for 16 forced fumbles and five interceptions in his 15-year career.

McGinest was a first-round pick by the Patriots in the 1994 NFL Draft.