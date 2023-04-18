Patriots’ Matthew Judon, Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Win ‘The Catch’ Sportfishing Competition

New England Patriots defensive lineman Matthew Judon and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook won this past weekend’s sportfishing competition “The Catch.”

“The Catch” featured NFL players competing along side Sports Fishing Championship anglers and was broadcast on ESPN.

Judon and Cook were paired with Sports Fishing Championship angler Taylor Sanford on Team Gypsea.

“These NFL guys are so coachable; they did an incredible job on this boat,” Sanford said in a press release. “We weren’t sure we were winning right till the end, and I knew we had to push it the whole way. I like winning and now we get some motivation to start our journey north as the (SFC) season gets underway.”

Team Gypsea finished with 425 points thanks to catching 11 fishing, including three sailfish.

Sailfish were worth 75 points each. All other fish caught were worth 25 points.

The two-hour competition took place in Miami Beach.

“I had an amazing time, I loved it,” Judon said in the press release. “I thought it would be easy, but it’s a pretty good workout, and I think we gained a lot of appreciation for every fisherman that’s out there.”

There were three other teams. Team Quantified featured Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and Sports Fishing Championship angler Justin Drummond. They finished in second place with 300 points.

In high school at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon, Herbert was co-founder of the fishing club.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Sports Fishing Championship angler Jaselyn Berthelot — or Team Rising Sons — came in third with 75 points.

Team Polarizer was the lone four-person team competing in “The Catch.” They had SFCSports Fishing Championshipangler Bill Davis along with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. But they managed only 50 points.

“The action of The Catch from start to finish was intense,” SFC commissioner Mark Neifeld said. “We made history as the first fishing tournament to broadcast live from the sea, and all the participants did a fantastic job.”

With the victory, the Coast Guard Foundation received a $100,000 donation.

“We partner with the Coast Guard to provide resources to members and families that build resilience and strengthen the entire community,” reads the official mission statement for the Coast Guard Foundation