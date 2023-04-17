New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft finds himself in an interesting battle with local government. The 81-year-old wants to put an elevator in his home, but officials don’t actually believe its necessary.

According to FOX News, Kraft wants to add the elevator to his $43 million mansion because he’s “mobility impaired.” However, local officials claim to have seen the Patriots owner playing golf and tennis.

More so than the debate regarding Kraft’s mobility might be how he wants to build the elevator. Per the report, Kraft wants to build the elevator so that the exterior is visible outdoors. The local review board doesn’t particularly care for that idea.

Last year, the Architectural Review Board approved of Kraft’s elevator, but zoning officials are reconsidering. Kraft purchased the home in 2021.

Kraft’s attorney said during a hearing in January that “doctors have advised him to limit his traversing stairs as much as possible.” Patriots team physician Mark D. Price says that the 81-year-old suffers from “progressive knee pain.”

Who would’ve thought these are the kind of battles NFL owners are fighting during the offseason? If Kraft’s elevator pitch doesn’t get approved, then there could be an impending lawsuit coming in the near future.

More Drama with the New England Patriots

While Kraft deals with his offseason elevator issues, the Patriots are dealing with some quarterback drama at the moment. Rumors have surfaced that Bill Belichick has “shopped” starter Mac Jones — creating plenty of interest this offseason.

As speculation about Jones’ future with the team heats up, New England recently added another quarterback to the roster. The Patriots signed free agent Trace McSorley, who is expected to be the third-string gunslinger.

Right now, he’s behind Jones and Bailey Zappe.

McSorley, 27, spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He started the first game of his NFL career on Christmas Day during Week 15. McSorley completed 24-of-45 passes for 217 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in a 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Does the addition of McSorley definitely mean Jones is out the door? Of course not. Especially since the team owner is still a big fan of the former Alabama gunslinger.

“I’m a big fan of Mac,” Kraft told reporters, per PFT. “He came to us as a rookie. He quarterbacked in his rookie season and did a very fine job I thought. We made the playoffs. I think we experimented with some things last year that frankly didn’t work when it came to him, in my opinion.”