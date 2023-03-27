Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Views LB Coach Jerod Mayo as Potential Heir to Bill Belichick as Head Coach

The New England Patriots have seen an abundance of assistants move elsewhere to become head coaches during the Bill Belichick era. Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Josh McDaniels are just a few Belichick disciples to have taken promotions at other places.

One coach, however, has remained on Belichick’s staff despite fielding offers from opposing teams. That would be inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, whom Belichick hired in 2019. According to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, there’s a reason Mayo has remained loyal to New England.

In an interview with Judy Battista of NFL Network Monday, Kraft said he views Mayo as a potential heir apparent to the 70-year-old Belichick. Kraft added “there’s no ceiling on his ability to be a head coach.”

“Jerod is an individual I think there’s no ceiling for his ability to grow and how competent he is,” Kraft said, via MassLive.com. “We had the privilege of having him as a player and I saw how intense he was and the leadership skills he had on the field. I saw him leave us and go into private industry and learn the X’s and O’s of business and then come back and be a coach and do that with us. Good coaches get hired away, so I was happy we were able to sit with him and try to keep him here long term. I’m going to do everything I can to try to make that happen.”

Belichick selected Mayo, 37, with the 10th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. Mayo spent eight years roaming the middle of New England’s defense, earning two Pro Bowl and one All-Pro selection. He won his first and only Super Bowl with the Patriots during the 2014 season.

Patriots’ Robert Kraft Still has Confidence in Bill Belichick

Kraft didn’t give any inclination that Mayo’s time would come in the immediate future. Despite the Patriots undergoing two losing seasons in their last three, Kraft still has confidence in Belichick — an eight-time Super Bowl champion — six coming with New England.

“Look, I think Bill is exceptional at what he does,” Kraft said. “And I’ve given him the freedom to make the choices and do the things that need to be done. His football intellect and knowledge is unparalleled from what I’ve seen. Just when you talk to him, the small things analytically that he looks at.

“But in the end, this is a business. You either execute and win or you don’t. That’s where we’re at. I think we’re in a transition phase. I think we’ve made some moves this year that I personally am comfortable with and I still believe in Bill.”