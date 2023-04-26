Patriots veteran sounds off on Mac Jones’ potential

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has only played two NFL seasons. Still, there are already questions about his future, specifically if he is the right person for the job long term.

Now, one veteran defender is coming to Jones’ defense, arguing that he has the potential to be the guy at quarterback.

Jonathan Jones, a cornerback on the Patriots’ defense since 2016, appeared on Josina Anderson’s “The Crew” podcast. There, he was asked about Jones.

“I think Mac has the ability, and I think it starts there,” Jones said. “I think Mac has the ability to be a good quarterback in this league, and I think what he does with it is between him and the coaches. There’s a lot that goes into that. But he has the ability to be a top quarterback in this league.”

As Jonathan Jones explained, Mac Jones works hard. However, the turbulent coaching situation didn’t help anything.

“I would say [he] is a competitor. He came in every day ready to work. And I think for him, being in Year 2 and not having consistency from Year 1 is a lot,” Jones explained.

“That’s a lot for a player you asked to come in from college, to learn a system and then all his rookie mistakes that he’s made and his growth, you come in his second year and say, ‘OK, we’re going to learn something all new again.’ So there’s a lot going into that and not having consistency. A lot of players go through that when they come in and the coordinator leaves or changes. Having that consistency, it makes it a little easier for a player.”

The Patriots have yet another offensive coordinator ahead of year three for Mac Jones. At least Bill O’Brien is a real offensive coordinator, though.

New England legend Drew Bledsoe gave his thoughts on Mac Jones

Amid controversy surrounding Mac Jones, including Bill Belichick refusing to name a starting quarterback, reportedly shopping Jones, and even meeting with quarterbacks ahead of the draft, Patriots legend Drew Bledsoe opened up about his thoughts on Mac Jones.

“First of all, he’s very well-respected in the locker room and the organization. He works his butt off. He’s not going to overpower anybody, he’s not Pat Mahomes, but within the framework of an offense he can be very, very efficient,” Bledsoe said.

“I think he can be a franchise quarterback, but they’ve got to make sure that they have the right offense and the right pieces around him in order for that to work. He’s never going to be Lamar Jackson and just go take over a game with his legs, or with his arm strength, but within the confines of the position of playing quarterback, he can be very, very good at that as long as they put the right pieces and the right plan around him.”