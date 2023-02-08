Paul Finebaum Reveals Super Bowl 57 Pick

That time of the year has arrived. Everyone is making their Super Bowl LVII picks just days before the big game. That includes SEC Network host and ESPN personality Paul Finebaum.

While a vast majority of Finebaum’s knowledge comes in the college football world, he was willing to make an NFL prediction. When he joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum provided a quick analysis of the game.

“I’m going with the Eagles, based on nothing more than I like Jalen Hurts,” Finebaum said. “I wouldn’t begin to break this game down considering what the audience will be subjected to over the next five days.

“Talk about consistency — outside of that stretch where Jalen was hurt — I think they’ve been the best team all year. That includes Kansas City. I’m not sure what voodoo doctor got Patrick Mahomes ready for the (AFC) Championship Game, but I think he’s still going to be feeling the effects of that ankle sprain.”

Both the Eagles and Chiefs have claimed a Super Bowl title in past seven years. Philadelphia opened as a 1.5-point favorite for this year’s game.

We’ll see if Finebaum’s pick — thanks to the Alabama connection — comes to fruition on Sunday.

Since Paul Finebaum brought up Jalen Hurts, why don’t we revisit one of the interesting non-football storylines from Super Bowl LVII media availability?

Earlier this week, Hurts was asked what he might be doing if he wasn’t under center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He provided an interesting answer.

“I could be a coach,” Hurts said. “I mean, obviously my dad. But I would probably be a professional crawfish cooker. I’ve got the best crawfish of ’em.”

Hurts made the same comment in an interview with GQ in 2021.

“I cook the best crawfish that they’ve ever had,” he told the magazine. “I think I’m the greatest in the game.”