Urban Meyer Makes Surprising Choice, Names Best Player He Ever Coached

Urban Meyer named the best player he ever coached throughout his career. The former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach revealed Percy Harvin topped the list.

Harvin played under Meyer at Florida and was one of the most electric playmakers in football. Harvin regularly made people miss in the open field as a return man and was an explosive receiver.

While his career was ultimately slowed by injuries and migraines, Meyer had nothing but praise for his former player.

“Percy Harvin, and this includes Zeke Elliott, this includes the Bosa’s, Mike Thomas, these great players, but Percy Harvin is the best player that I’ve ever coached that put on a helmet,” Meyer said on All Things Covered. “He had migraine headaches, he had some injuries to his lower legs but when he was right. I think it was one of the greatest of all time.

“You know, Reggie Bush is my partner on Fox, with a ball in their hands, I can’t imagine in college two better players in the history of the game.”

Harvin was a first-round draft pick in 2009 (No. 22 overall) by the Minnesota Vikings. He was hard to stop as a rookie, when he set career highs in return yardage (1,156) and touchdowns (2). Not to mention his ability as a wide receiver.

Ultimately, Harvin and the Vikings fell short in the NFC Championship to the New Orleans Saints. Meyer mentioned Harvin’s injuries as the playmaker played just one full season (2011).

In 2012, Harvin suffered an ankle injury midway through the year and was traded in 2013 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Harvin’s time with Seattle was short lived but electric in the biggest moment. He signed a six-year deal worth $67 million at the time but suffered a slight labrum tear in his hip during the offseason. He played in just one game during the regular season.

But, Harvin returned in Super Bowl XLVIII and returned the opening kickoff of the second half 87 yards for a touchdown. It was Harvin’s only title of his career.

He had limited playing time with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills over the next three seasons before he retired for good.

Harvin finished his career with 353 catches, 4,026 yards, 22 touchdowns, 146 carries, 927 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 147 kick returns, 4,127 return yards and five return touchdowns.

Based on those numbers despite the injuries, Meyer has a point about Harvin. Heck, Harvin and Meyer won two BCS National Championships at Florida and he was a First-Team All-American in 2008.

What might have been if Harvin stayed healthy his whole career?