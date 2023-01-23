PETA Slams Former NFL Player Derek Wolfe for Hunting Mountain Lion in Colorado

Former NFL player Derek Wolfe might be proud of hunting a mountain lion while in Colorado, but PETA certainly is not. The organization put the ex-defensive end on blast for showing off his kill on social media.

Wolfe hunted and killed an enormous mountain lion that had been terrorizing a Colorado neighborhood. Though many believed the former NFL player did a service for the community, PETA bashed him.

“No one is more pathetic than someone dealing with their feelings of inadequacy & sick bloodlust by killing individuals & posing with their corpses,” PETA’s post said.

The organization also captioned the photo with, “So cruel, cowardly, and wrong. This is their home, we’re living in it. @derekwolfe_95 needs to stop making twisted excuses to sadistically kill animals.”

PETA doesn’t seem to care about why Wolfe was on the hunt for this massive cat, only that he posed with it.

Derek Wolfe Explains Why He Was on the Hunt

Even though PETA tried to paint Derek Wolfe as a bad character, he was actually helping a community. The mountain lion he hunted had killed two dogs and was causing problems in a Colorado neighborhood.

“Late Tuesday night I got a call from Hunt Nest to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood,” Wolfe shared on Instagram. “He had already killed two of her dogs and was living underneath her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4 x 4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500 feet and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again. 9,600 feet.

“Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping, I drew back my (bow) and sent an (arrow) through him. Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get back to the truck. I fell 10 feet off a rock face on my way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was?”

When you see the image, you’ll notice the massive size of the mountain lion. Wolfe, who spent 10 seasons in the NFL, checks in at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, for comparison.