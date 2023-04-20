Pete Carroll Shares Strong Take on NIL’s Impact on NFL Development

Pete Carroll has a multi-layered view of his sport, given that he’s won both a Super Bowl and a college national championship. And he says he’s watching as the advent of NIL impacts both the NFL and NCAA.

Carroll met with the media this week to talk all things Seattle Seahawks. And a reporter asked the long-time coach about how Name, Image and Likeness is impacting all aspects of football.

“It’s like free agency going on in college football,” Pete Carroll told reporters. “These kids have choices, and they’re figuring it out. … Here’s a whole young kind of evolution occurring here, and they’re early in it but they’re exposed differently, so we’re seeing guys a little bit differently. We have to continue to adapt as the times change. And that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Rookies in the NFL earn an annual salary of $708,000, plus signing bonuses and other incentives. But some players in college football already are making more than the rookie minimum in NIL money.

Arch Manning has the highest valuation in college football. The Texas Longhorn freshman quarterback has an NIL valuation of $3.4 million. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is at $2.6 million. Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter has deals valued at $1.7 million. You can check out the On3 NIL 100 here. Note that Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, leads all college athletes at $7.2 million. He’s an incoming freshman.

Pete Carroll and USC won the national championship in 2004. The Trojans featured reigning Heisman winner Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, who won the trophy in 2005. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll Knows NIL Will Change the NFL

As Pete Carroll said, “They’re getting paid. I think they can’t help but be affected by that. It’s a different world. They don’t have to stay at their schools anymore. They can go wherever they want. I think it changes the guys. It changes their mentality. I don’t know what the results of it’s going to be because it’s only a couple years old right now, but it’s evolving now, and we’re going to see, I think, some changes.

“Coaches in college are constantly recruiting not just people from the outside but their own guys because their own guys can leave,” Carroll said. “It just shifts somewhat of the dynamics of it.”

Carroll said NIL will change the NFL, even if coaches aren’t aware of the specifics yet. Obviously, college players don’t need to give up their eligibilty to make the jump to the pros to earn significant cash. They can stay where they are and take care of their family and continue their education. And by the time players arrive in the NFL, the idea of money won’t be as much of a motivational factor.

“Again, we don’t know the effects of it,” Pete Carroll said. “But we know that it’s changing things. For a guy to come in here and make a million dollars a year, some guys have been making a million dollars a year already. So it’s a little different than it’s been in that regard. I don’t know what the result of it’s been, but it’s having an effect.”