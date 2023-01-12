Peyton Hillis’ Girlfriend Provides Incredible Update On Former NFL Star From ICU

There’s been a positive development in the status of former NFL player Peyton Hillis. His girlfriend recently said that he’s off the ventilator and “on the road to recovery.”

Angela Cole, Hillis’ girlfriend, took to Instagram to post the encouraging news. She also said there’s still a long road ahead.

“Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference,” Cole wrote.

Hillis was taken to a hospital via helicopter after jumping into an ocean to save two of his children who had been caught in a riptide.

In a post on Facebook, Hillis’ uncle said that he suffered “lung and kidney damage” during the rescue. He’s been in the ICU since Jan. 4.

An Outpouring of Support for Peyton Hillis

Once the news broke of Peyton Hillis’ critical situation last week, the NFL world offered an incredible amount of support. Many took to social media to show their support.

“Peyton Hillis is a dang Super Hero,” Robert Griffin III tweeted on Jan. 6. “He saved his kids from drowning in the ocean while putting his own life in danger for the sake of his family. Glad to hear he is on the road to recovery after being in critical condition.”

“Peyton Hillis reportedly saved his own children from drowning, putting his own life in peril,” wrote ESPN’s Field Yates. “Great to hear he is progressing in his recovery. An incredibly courageous act to save lives.”

One football fan tweeted, “Certainly sending prayers up for him a complete healing.” Another wrote, “My prayers. Even doe [sic] I’m a BAMA Fan, he’s one of my favorite Arkansas RBs.”

We hope to continue to hear good news about Hillis’ progress.