Peyton Hillis Gives Amazing Health Update After Heroically Saving Children Lives

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis took to Twitter Tuesday to provide an update on his health status following a January swimming accident that hospitalized him.

Hillis thanked everyone for the love and prayers before revealing he is expected to make a “100% recovery” after his release from a hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

“l just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y’all have given me. It’s really made all the difference,” Hillis wrote. “I also want to thank my brave sister, mother, sister-in-law, my kids, and my girlfriend who has saved my life in more ways than one.”

First responders rushed to Pensacola Beach on Jan. 4 to tend to Hillis after he saved his kids from drowning. TMZ Sports obtained footage captured by an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy’s body camera. The medics administered an IV on Hillis while checking his vitals.

Medics rolled Hillis on his side, asking him to continue talking in an effort to ensure his condition wasn’t worsening. A helicopter transported Hillis to a nearby hospital. The hospital discharged Hillis, 37, from the hospital on Jan. 20.

“Thank you to the amazing staff at the hospital,” Hillis wrote. “Baptist hospital in Pensacola. Y’all were truly amazing and took such great care of me.”

Peyton Hillis Making Way Towards Full Recovery

Hillis’ release came a week after his girlfriend, Angela Cole, provided an encouraging update on his condition. Cole stated on Instagram that Hillis was off the ventilator and “on the road to recovery.”

“A hero,” Cole wrote. “So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”