Peyton Hillis’ Kidneys, Lungs Reportedly ‘a Great Concern’ After Swimming Accident

Peyton Hillis still is in a Florida ICU after he rescued his children who were swimming off a Pensacola Beach. His family and friends keep asking for prayers for this former NFL fullback and Arkansas star.

Hillis has been in the ICU since last Wednesday. Reports indicate that he’s struggling with kidney and lung issues. Doctors put him on a respirator, so he’s not breathing on his own.

Several social media users posted that they hope Hillis’ situation will receive more attention now that Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bill who suffered cardiac arrest Jan. 2, is out of the hospital.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, the former Heisman winner and NFL quarterback, asked for prayers for Hillis. Griffin championed Hamlin’s cause, even wearing his jersey during Sunday’s NFL coverage. When news first broke about Hillis, Griffin described him as a “dang Super Hero.”

On Wednesday, RG3 tweeted: “Peyton Hillis is still in the ICU, let’s keep him and his family in our prayers.”

One fan posted on Twitter: “We have seen God move for Damar and we will still continue to Pray for Damar, but let’s Pray for Peyton Hillis too (because) we know the power of prayer and we know God gonna move a miracle in place for Peyton and his family too. God Bless Peyton. GOD Got You.”

Memphis TV Station Said Peyton Hillis Still Dealing with Kidney Issues

Memphis TV station WREG reported earlier this week that Peyton Hillis is “battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get.” The station reporter, quoting an unnamed source, said that “his kidneys are a great concern now.”

A week ago, Hillis took his young son and daughter to the beach in Pensacola. He rushed into the water to rescue them. Details are unclear on what exactly happened. Lifeguards and first responders then rushed to rescue Hillis. A helicopter landed on a street adjacent to the beach, then air lifted Hillis to a local hospital. His children are fine.

Hillis is 36. He played fullback at both Arkansas and with several teams in the NFL, including Denver and Cleveland. The Denver Broncos selected Hillis in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL draft.

In 2011, Hillis won a national vote to appear on the cover of EA Sport’s Madden NFL 12 video game. It was a rare honor for guy who played fullback, a thankless position in the NFL. Fullbacks usually block for the tailback and stick near the quarterback on passing downs. But for one glorious season, Hillis was the glamour guy. In 2010, he rushed for 1,177 yards when he played for the Cleveland Browns.

Hillis also saw time with Kansas City and the New York Giants. Hillis retired in 2015, confirming that he left the game because of concussion issues. However, he didn’t leave the game entirely. Back home in Arkansas, Hillis was a volunteer assistant coach for son Orry’s youth football team. Hillis rescued Orrie and his sister last week.