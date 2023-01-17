Peyton Manning Addresses Future of ManningCast Following Season 2

Brothers Peyton and Eli Manning wrapped up season two of ESPN‘s “ManningCast” during the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 NFC Wild Card game victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night.

The show, which serves as a “Monday Night Football” simulcast on ESPN2, has been a success, drawing an average of 1.5 million viewers in its second season. Though many fans would love to see the show expand to a full schedule, Peyton revealed in a recent interview that 10 is the perfect number.

“One thing I think comes through is just how much Eli and I enjoy this,” Peyton said, via Fast Company. “We laugh a lot. If you maybe go to 17 games, maybe we’re not laughing as much, and it starts to get repetitive. ESPN has certainly mentioned going up to 12 games or more, and Eli and I held strong. We just feel the show is better if we keep it to the 10.”

Eli echoed Peyton’s thoughts, saying “there’s something to people wanting more.”

“I don’t want to see him every week and get his voice memos of breaking down [game] film,” Eli said. “There’s something to people wanting more, and if we’re on too much, they might not want more. It keeps me motivated.”

‘ManningCast’ Brings in Who’s Who of Guests

Through the first two seasons of the “ManningCast,” Peyton and Eli have been joined by three or four guests throughout the duration of the broadcast. In season one, notables included actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, rap artist Snoop Dogg and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Season two featured appearances from former United States President Barack Obama, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders. Peyton said the second season of guests was stronger as they aimed to have them on when their favorite teams were playing.

“To have President Obama on when the Bears were playing was awesome,” Peyton said. “Bill Simmons is on record saying he’d never talk to Eli Manning, but here he was talking to us while watching a Patriots game. Having people on when their favorite team is playing allows you to strike that balance between talking to them as fans, but also about the game as it’s happening.”