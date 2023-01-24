Peyton Manning and Son Marshall Have Busy Weekend at NFL Playoff Games

Peyton Manning won the weekend for best dad honors as he brought his son, Marshall, to two NFL playoff games.

First, Peyton and Marshall Manning watched the Philadelphia Eagles crush the New York Giants. Then on Sunday, father and son took in Cincinnati upsetting Buffalo in the snow at Orchard Park.

The NFL social media account spotted the father-son at both playoff games. The Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl winner even secured sideline passes. Now that’s cool.

Philly last night.

Buffalo today.



Peyton Manning and his son Marshall are doing a tour of the #NFLPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/m4FPkS366L — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2023

Marshall started making news Saturday, as soon as fans and the media checked out the young man’s choice in jersey. Dad never played for the Giants or Eagles. But Uncle Eli won two Super Bowls for the New York franchise and, statistically, is the top QB in team history.

Yet Marshall wore a Jalen Hurts Eagles jersey. His choice thrilled the home folks, who love their starting QB. Although Eli retired more than three seasons ago, the Eagle fans still remember him with such fondness. They booed and flashed the double bird with so much love when they spotted Eli Manning at the game.

Peyton Manning took his son on a road trip to see Eagles Giants. His son is wearing a Jalen Hurts jersey not a Giants jersey for Uncle Eli 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6KVJWCR2sD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2023

The next day, the weather got far worse, as did the action on the field. Still, Peyton and Marshall Manning were there to watch football as a snowstorm raged on. Marshall’s favorite quarterback is Bills’ star Josh Allen. Allen even trotted over to Peyton and Marshall to snap a photo.

Back in November 2021, Manning invited Allen onto his ManningCast show for Monday Night Football. That’s when he confessed that Marshall loved Allen the best.

Peyton coached Marshall’s flag football team. They were the Bills, like the NFL Team. Each player could place his last name on the back of the jersey. Instead of Manning, Marshall selected Allen.

“Tell me how to interpret that,” Peyton asked Allen “And would you please tell him that’s not a nice way to treat his father?”

Alas, Allen didn’t enjoy his finest game against the Bengals. Cincy bear the Bills, 27-10, to earn a spot against Kansas City in the AFC title game. And Allen didn’t throw a touchdown pass, hitting 25 of his 42 attempts for 265 yards and a pick. He also rushed for 26 yards. On the bright side, he was the team’s leading rusher. But downside — the offense gained only 63 on an afternoon when a steady running game would’ve been terrific.