Peyton Manning Asked If Patrick Mahomes is a Hall of Famer Today

The answer to this question might be obvious. But Peyton Manning did entertain the thought that Patrick Mahomes may have already done enough to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Certainly, winning Sunday’s Super Bowl only improves the chances. So Peyton Manning, you all-knowing quarterback guru, if Patrick Mahomes plays Sunday and retires Monday, would his career be Hall worthy?

“The answer to that question is yes,” Manning told TMZ. But the Pro Football Hall of Famer then tamped down on the discussion.

“I don’t think Patrick thinks in those terms,” Manning said. “Patrick is in the moment, right? He won his second MVP (Thursday) night, (which) was a no brainer. But the fact that he’s in his third Super Bowl in four years, that’s all he cares about. But yes, the answer to that question is yes, but that’s just not on his radar. And it shouldn’t be, he should be in the moment and kicking butt for the Chiefs.”

Peyton Manning had an opinion about Patrick Mahomes. So did everyone else during Super Bowl week. The Chiefs quarterback drew a crowd at his press conference. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We’re a day away from the world’s biggest annual football spectacle. More than 100 million people will be watching the game live either from their couch, a bar or a party. And thousands of media members have gathered in Phoenix this week to talk and hype up the NFL game. That’s why you get so many opinions on a kaleidoscope of topics.

So let’s make the case for the 27-year-old Mahomes, who won his second consecutive NFL MVP trophy earlier this week at NFL Honors.

He’s readying for his third Super Bowl. To put the numbers in perspective, he’s been the full-time starter for the past five seasons. The Chiefs, with Mahomes under center, have reached the AFC title game in all five seasons. Kansas City knocked off San Francisco in February, 2020, for the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl with Mahomes. They lost to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay the next season. Now, after losing to Cincinnati for the 2021 AFC title, the Chiefs are back to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s a little Patrick Mahomes-Peyton Manning coincidence. Back in 2018, Mahomes’ first full season, he threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns with a dozen interceptions. He surpassed 5,000 yards in a single season when he quarterbacked Texas Tech. And then he did it in the NFL to become the first quarterback to pull off the pro-college double. At the time, Peyton Manning was the only other NFL quarterback to hit both 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the same season.

How does Patrick Mahomes’ career compare to Peyton Manning? He’s putting up similar numbers, but Manning played for 18 seasons. His father, Archie, introduced him when Peyton was enshrined in the Hall in August, 2021. Manning was a first-ballot inductee after becoming the only NFL quarterback ever to throw for 4,000 yards or more in 11 of his first 13 seasons. Plus, he won a Super Bowl with the Colts and the Broncos.