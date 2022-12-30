Peyton Manning Discusses Interest Level in Coaching Denver Broncos

Would Peyton Manning be willing to leave the world of broadcasting and try his hand at coaching in the NFL? With the Denver Broncos in the market for a new leader, there have been some whisperings that the two-time Super Bowl winner could make for an interesting candidate.

But does Manning have that same kind of interest? TMZ Sports recently asked the former Colts and Broncos quarterback that question.

“I don’t think so,” Manning said when asked about coaching the Broncos. “I don’t think so.”

That response shouldn’t be overly shocking. Manning doesn’t have any coaching experience at the college or NFL level. He hasn’t really even shown much interest in putting on the headset.

Plus, Denver has been an unmitigated disaster during the 2022 season, despite landing Russell Wilson in the offseason. With two games to play, the Broncos own a 4-11 record.

Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season.

Denver Broncos Name Interim Head Coach

While the Broncos search for a new head coach — which won’t be Peyton Manning — they were quick to name an interim.

Jerry Rosburg, who was brought in to help with clock management, will be the head coach for the final two games of the season. Prior to joining Denver’s staff in 2022, Rosburg had stops with the Cleveland Browns (2001-06), Atlanta Falcons (2007) and Baltimore Ravens (2008-18) as a special teams coordinator.

The Broncos have two games remaining this season, playing the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

What to Do with Russell Wilson

There’s no question that Russell Wilson has struggled this season. Entering the 2022 campaign, many believed he could be the missing link to the Broncos’ woes. This year, that hasn’t been the case.

So, what does the organization plan to do? Will Wilson still be allowed to “cook” moving forward? Or will the Broncos start looking for a new gunslinger?

“We saw flashes of Russ this year. Russ even said he didn’t play up to his standard,” said general manager George Paton, via NFL.com. “He will be the first one to tell you he didn’t play up to his standard; didn’t play up to our standard. He needs to be better.

“I don’t think we made a coaching move based on Russ. That wasn’t what it’s all about. That’s not why we’re getting a new coach, to turn around Russ, it’s about the entire organization. It’s about the entire football team, it’s just not one player. It’s not whether Russ is fixable or not. We do believe he is. We do.”