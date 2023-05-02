Peyton Manning explains why Aaron Rodgers will mesh well with New York Jets

Peyton Manning sees Aaron Rodgers finding success right away with the New York Jets in part because of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Rodgers’ OC for three seasons in Green Bay, Hackett reunites with the four-time MVP after a one-year stint as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Manning explained in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show how that will allow Rodgers to hit the ground running rather than having to spend extra time learning a new playbook.

“I’m excited for Aaron and the Jets,” he said. “The fact that he has the same system that he ran in Green Bay with Hackett calling the plays, he’s gonna be able to play so much faster. Having to learn a new offense in your 18th, 19th year, it’s almost impossible. You have to unlearn your old offense. You saw it with Brady when he goes to Tampa. They’re kinda making him learn some different language and all of a sudden Week 6 they’re like, ‘maybe we should just call the plays that Tom used to run in New England. Let’s try that.’ Boom. They go to the Super Bowl.”

Manning knows from experience how much easier having the same system will make Rodgers’ life in New York. He made the move from Indianapolis to Denver ahead of the 2012 season.

The Broncos allowed Manning to mix in plays from his time with the Colts with new ones from their playbook. The result? They won the Super Bowl in the 2015 season and also made a Super Bowl appearance in 2013.

“When I went to Denver, they took my playbook and said ‘we’ll run all the plays that you like. We’ll add some new ones. We’ll work together,'” Manning explained. “So the fact that Aaron doesn’t have to learn a new offense, a new snap count, a new formation — he’s gonna play fast. He can use his incredible athletic ability. I see him playing well early next year and it should be fun to watch.”

Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards with Hackett as his coach in 2020 and 2021. He also set a career high with 48 touchdowns in 2020. However, the Packers endured early exits in the playoffs both years.

Rodgers will hope to find similar success to Manning as he prepares for his first season with a new team. In addition to Hackett, Rodgers has a couple more familiar faces from Green Bay in receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Billy Turner.