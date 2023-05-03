Peyton Manning feels one of his not-so-proud NFL records will fall this season

Records are made to be broken, and Peyton Manning hopes that will be the case for one of his more embarrassing ones this season. Manning threw 28 interceptions during his rookie year in 1998, which still stands as the most by a first-year player.

The number is also the most Manning threw in any season of his career, so at least he learned from his rookie mistakes. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Manning speculated that, with three QBs taken in the first four picks of this year’s draft, 2023 could be as good a season as any for the record to fall.

“With the draft just the other day, I was thinking back a lot to my rookie year,” he said. “Was not very good that year. Threw 28 interceptions, which we talk about still as a record that I would like to get broken. I feel like this might be the year. My advice to these coaches: play (Bryce) Young. Play (CJ) Stroud. Play (Anthony) Richardson. Let ’em learn. But if they throw 29 picks, that’s not the worst thing in the world.”

"If any of these rookie QBs throw 29 interceptions it's not the worst thing in the world" 😂😂 ~ Peyton Manning #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iTIOLmXidT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 2, 2023

Manning says playing snaps, not sitting, is path to improvement for rookies

Manning believes the learning curve during his rookie season helped him grow into the player he eventually became. He later won two Super Bowls in his career and set the single-season records for both passing yards (5,477) and touchdowns (55) in 2013 that still stand.

Manning pointed out that the Colts were willing to throw him into the fire as a rookie. He led the league with 575 attempts and hopes the teams this season also give their rookies a long leash.

“The one thing I did do well that year is I took every snap,” he said. “I learned a lot and I kind of hung in there, so that just kind of became something that I wanted to do. I wanted my linemen in there for me (and) I wanted to be in there for them. My dad got hit a lot. Didn’t have great protection but he was tough and he hung in there. So I guess he passed that on to me. He didn’t pass on any of his speed unfortunately.”

Now 25 years after Peyton Manning set the rookie interceptions record in Indianapolis, the Colts have another rookie in former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. He brings just one season of starting experience in college, and some analysts have suggested Richardson spend his rookie year as a backup to develop.

However, according to Manning, the path to improvement for Richardson and other rookies comes through playing time.