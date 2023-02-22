Peyton Manning Goes ‘Incognito’ on Bourbon Street During Mardi Gras

Everybody loves some fun in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. Especially those from the city and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is no different. He took in Fat Tuesday on Bourbon Street but did so with a fun disguise.

Manning was wearing a gray mask, covering the majority of his face. A cloth hung down from the mask as well, covering up his mouth and neck. A video was taken on Manning to post on social media celebrating the holiday. Even a tasty drink was being enjoyed in his right hand.

A funny moment was produced in the video. A photo bomber decided to appear in the background to have some of his own fun. Although it’s just for a second, there is a sticking out of the tongue as he walks to the camera.

Somehow, someway, he does not know it’s Peyton Manning. The mask seemingly worked pretty well, covering up the identity of someone who would get recognized almost anywhere in the United States — let alone New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

You can check out the full video here.

The photo bomber and his friends are going to have a good laugh sooner rather than later. Once the video went live on Manning’s Instagram, surely someone saw it and notified him. Most would kill to be in a video with the former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts star. This is just a hilarious way to accomplish what many would consider a goal.

Peyton Manning Enjoying Mardi Gras In Hometown New Orleans

The Manning family is football royalty and has been based out of New Orleans for years. Things began with the elder of the group, Archie, playing for the Saints for over 11 years. Once his NFL career ended, the Big Easy became a permanent home.

All three of the brothers, Eli Manning and Cooper Manning alongside Peyton, attended Isidore Newman High School in the city. Peyton left in college for Tennessee, while the other headed a state over to play for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Even the latest generation of Manning comes out of NOLA. Arch Manning is currently a freshman quarterback for the Texas Longhorns and attended Isidore Newman as well. He will be hoping to be just as great as his uncles, being the son of Cooper.

But if there’s one thing all of them already have in common, it’s most likely the wanting to celebrate Mardi Gras.