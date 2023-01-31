Peyton Manning Places Support Behind One Candidate for Indianapolis Colts Head Coach

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Maning has been advocating for the Indianapolis Colts to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Breer also reports the Colts are hoping to bring Callahan in for a second interview Wednesday. He is also in consideration for another NFL coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.

Brian Callahan, 38, is the son of former Oakland Raiders and University of Nebraska head coach Bill Callahan.

He has been the offensive coordinator for the Bengals since 2019, helping the team to the Super Bowl last season the AFC Championship Game this year.

Brian Callahan’s coaching career started with the Denver Broncos in 2010. That’s where his connection with Peyton Manning started.

Manning joined the Broncos for the 2012 season and spent the next four years with the team. Callahan was an assistant for all four seasons, helping the team win Super Bowl 50.

“The ‘no stone unturned’ type of mentality that Peyton had that was required of all of us that were around him,” Callahan previously told ESPN. “I thought that’s been probably the biggest foundation of how to prepare a quarterback how to play in the NFL and what’s required of the staff, what’s required of the quarterback.”

He spent the next two seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions. Callahan was the quarterbacks coach in 2018 before taking the job with Cincinnati.

The Colts have interviewed a double-digit number of candidates.