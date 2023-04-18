Peyton Manning Recalls Embarrassing Memory While Watching Will Levis’ Tape

Peyton Manning has a lot of great memories from his time in the NFL. He earned 14 Pro Bowl selections, won five MVP awards, and most importantly, was a two-time Super Bowl champion. He’s regarded as one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game.

But even the all-time greats have a few humorous blunders in their career. And Manning was willing to relive one while talking about Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

As Manning was evaluating film from Levis, he talked about how the quarterback tends to force throws every now and then. So, the Pro Football Famer had a tip for the future rookie QB.

“If you force one, you at least better make up for it by making a tackle,” Manning said.

But Manning suggested that Levis shouldn’t necessarily watch any of his film regarding tackling skills.

“I tried that one after I threw a pick against the Chiefs,” he said. “Didn’t work out so well. I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t look for the clip.”

Watching Will Levis' tape brought a back forgettable moment for Peyton 😂



Based on the clip above, Manning wasn’t exactly Brian Urlacher. His method was more “just get in the way and hope for the best.” But he got paid to throw touchdown passes, not prevent them.

Where Does Will Levis Go in 2023 NFL Draft?

Entering the 2022 college football season, some considered Will Levis a potential contender as the best quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class. After a modest year, some of that hype has worn off.

Still, Levis is considered a first-round prospect. He’s behind names such as Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson — regarded by many as the fourth-best QB prospect in the draft.

Where does that mean he’ll land? We won’t find out until (at least) Thursday, April 27, when the NFL Draft starts. But ESPN‘s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have a projection in their latest mock draft.

Kiper projects that Levis will go No. 11 overall to the Tennessee Titans. He provided an explanation.

“The Titans could get one of the steals of the draft. Levis is a little bit of a gunslinger, but he hasn’t come close to his ceiling” he wrote. “He is my second-ranked passer in this class. With the right infrastructure around him, he is going to thrive. Tennessee has playmakers to help him. Now it needs an offensive lineman (or two) on Day 2.”

We’ll see where Levis ends up in a little over a week.