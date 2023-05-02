Peyton Manning recalls hilarious story about breaking his jaw during game

By the standards of today, the hit Peyton Manning described would potentially result in an ejection on top of a hefty fine. But in 2001, the NFL rulebook was not so quarterback friendly.

Thus, after Lorenzo Bromell broke Manning’s jaw in the fourth quarter of a game between the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins, the fine wasn’t exactly crushing.

The one big hit I remember, we were playing the Dolphins one time, and I think like [Jason] Taylor hit me from the front and this defensive end, I want to say it was Bromell, hit me from the — no, Taylor hit me from the back,” Manning said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “Bromell hit me from the front. Broke my jaw. So, he got fined like 2500 bucks. Which like, back then, he had that in cash in his pants. He like paid the ref right then. Like he’s clear on the fine. Like, yeah, that’s going to do a lot to him.”

Per an Associated Press report published in The New York Times shortly after, the fine was actually $15,500 for Bromell. The article noted Bromell intended to appeal the fine. This is something that earned some chagrin from Manning.

The chagrin peaked when Bromell’s agent asked if Manning would put in a good word during the appeal process.

“Anyway, the story is, he appealed his fine. He didn’t agree with the fine. And he wanted to know, via his agent, if I would call in on his appeal to the NFL to try to get his fine reduced,” Manning said. “I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t speak. My mouth is wired shut. I’ll call in. I’d like to increase that fine to like 200 grand, buddy. Thanks a lot for the broken jaw.'”

As for trash talking, generally, Manning was never one to lean into it. Mostly, he said, because he wasn’t good at it. It was not a part of life growing up as a Manning.

Manning wasn’t interest in starting anything. Even if his play on the field certainly backed it up. Plus he probably wasn’t in any rush to give anyone a reason to catch him under the facemask again.

“You know, I mean I didn’t really engage in anything. I wasn’t good at it. Like, my dad never taught me how to talk trash so I sucked at it, so I wasn’t going to start it,” Manning said.