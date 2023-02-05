Peyton Manning Recalls the Time Bill Belichick Got $1 Million Revenge at Pro Bowl

Bill Belichick apparently holds grudges. And if the longtime New England Patriots head coach gets a chance to make you look like a fool, he’s going to do it. At least that’s how Peyton Manning remembers it.

In a December airing of the ManningCast on ESPN, Manning talked about a time when Belichick made former Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell break out the checkbook. It all revolved around the Pro Bowl, so what better time to revisit the story?

Manning said that, while playing for Belichick in the Pro Bowl one year, he heard a story about the head coach getting revenge on Modell. Belichick selected Baltimore linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC’s Pro Bowl team because he knew Modell would have to pay a $1 million bonus.

That worked out pretty well for both Belichick and Boulware:

Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick hated Art Modell so much that he added @pboulware to the Pro Bowl roster just to force Modell to pay Boulware's $1 million Pro Bowl bonus. pic.twitter.com/4QjQvtH8LP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 13, 2022

Modell was the owner of the Browns and then moved the franchise to Baltimore. He was the owner that fired Belichick after five seasons as the head coach in Cleveland.

Was paying Boulware an extra $1 million really that big of a deal to Modell? We’re guessing not. But it’s still a hilarious story that shows just how much of a grudge Belichick can hold.

Peyton Manning’s Son Lights Up Pro Bowl

Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall, might only be 11 years old, but he’s going to become a popular youngster among recruiting analysts soon. He’s already able to sling the football all over the yard.

Maybe even Bill Belichick is jotting down some notes on the youngster.

Marshall stole the show during the Pro Bowl pregame on Sunday. He was throwing darts to NFL receiver Justin Jefferson, hitting former tight end Marcus Pollard in stride and threading the needle between multiple defenders.

Like father, like son, right? Here’s just one clip of Marshall lighting up the field before Sunday’s Pro Bowl:

BREAKING NEWS: NICK SABAN HAS ALREADY OFFERED MARSHALL MANNING A FULL RIDE SCHOLARSHIP pic.twitter.com/GTqpZVT4Ej — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) February 5, 2023

If more of these clips start circulating, college coaches are going to start sending offer letters out in a hurry. I mean, you remember the hype surrounding Arch Manning’s recruitment, right?